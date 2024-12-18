Drivers are being warned of delays of up to three hours on a Yorkshire motorway following a crash.

National Highways says there are long delays of up to three hours on the M62 following a crash which has closed two lanes.

One lane is still open on the motorway heading westbound between junction 23 for Huddersfield and junction 22 for Halifax.

The agency, which looks after motorways and major roads in Yorkshire and beyond, said there is around 11 miles of congestion.

It is not yet known when the backlog will clear, but recovery services were on their way to the scene, it said.

A statement said: “There are severe delays of at least 3 hours above normal travel times with 11 miles of congestion.

“National Highways Traffic Officers are in attendance assisting with traffic management. Recovery services are also in attendance.