M62: Lane closures and long delays as crews repair major motorway barrier after crash

Drivers are facing long queues on the M62 this afternoon after a crash damaged the central reservation.

National Highways said lane 3 of three remains closed in both directions between junction 22 for Saddleworth and junction 23 for Huddersfield.

This is so emergency repairs could be carried out.

The closure was first confirmed at 1.55 pm on Monday (Sept 15).

The agency is warning of around an hour’s delay westbound and 35 minutes eastbound, with congestion building on approaches.