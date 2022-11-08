M62 Ouse Bridge road closures: What are the road closures between Goole and Howden during the roadworks on the M62 Ouse Bridge?
Safety cameras will be installed as work progresses on M62 Ouse Bridge as a lower speed limit has been enforced and road closures have been announced between Goole and Howden.
The replacement of bridge joints on the M62 Ouse Bridge has begun its next phase from Monday, November 7. Work has already progressed to install safety cameras, update and reposition signage and resurface some areas of the carriageway in advance of a plate exchange on the bridge.
National Highways has been working on complex designs for a permanent solution to replace all eight joints of the bridge across both carriageways following a joint failure on the eastbound carriageway earlier this year. Metal plates have been installed across the damaged joint in the summer, which was meant to be a temporary measure designed to allow traffic back onto one lane of the eastbound carriageway.
The speed limit has been reduced to 30mph since work began to keep drivers, vehicles and the workforce safe and safety cameras will be introduced so that speeds are monitored more carefully due to how close workers are to live lanes. To do the work safely, there will be a number of overnight road closures.
The following traffic management will be enforced from 8pm to 6am.
Week commencing Monday, November 7
From November 7 to 11, there will be a full closure of the westbound contraflow lanes from junction 37 to 36, with the westbound carriageway reduced to a single lane on the approach to that closure.
On Saturday, November 12 the eastbound exit slip road for junction 37 will be closed.
Week commencing Monday, November 14
From November 14 to 18, there will be a full closure of the dedicated eastbound junction 37 exit slip lane with single lane running on the approach.
On Saturday, November 19 the eastbound junction 37 exit slip lane will be fully closed.
Week commencing Monday, November 21
From November 21 to 26, full closures of the dedicated eastbound junction 37 exit slip lane will continue to be in place.
Week commencing Monday, November 28
From Thursday, December 1 to Monday, December 5, full closures of the dedicated eastbound junction 37 exit slip lane will continue.
Week commencing Monday, December 5
Work will begin to switch the existing 24/7 traffic management on the eastbound carriageway to ensure the dedicated junction 37 exit slip lane can be repositioned from its current location to lane three. This means that a full closure of the current exit slip lane must be enforced.
Dates are subject to change depending on operational reasons like bad weather.