The replacement of bridge joints on the M62 Ouse Bridge has begun its next phase from Monday, November 7. Work has already progressed to install safety cameras, update and reposition signage and resurface some areas of the carriageway in advance of a plate exchange on the bridge.

National Highways has been working on complex designs for a permanent solution to replace all eight joints of the bridge across both carriageways following a joint failure on the eastbound carriageway earlier this year. Metal plates have been installed across the damaged joint in the summer, which was meant to be a temporary measure designed to allow traffic back onto one lane of the eastbound carriageway.

The speed limit has been reduced to 30mph since work began to keep drivers, vehicles and the workforce safe and safety cameras will be introduced so that speeds are monitored more carefully due to how close workers are to live lanes. To do the work safely, there will be a number of overnight road closures.

The M62 Ouse Bridge. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closures between Goole and Howden during M62 Ouse Bridge roadworks

The following traffic management will be enforced from 8pm to 6am.

Week commencing Monday, November 7

From November 7 to 11, there will be a full closure of the westbound contraflow lanes from junction 37 to 36, with the westbound carriageway reduced to a single lane on the approach to that closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, November 12 the eastbound exit slip road for junction 37 will be closed.

Week commencing Monday, November 14

From November 14 to 18, there will be a full closure of the dedicated eastbound junction 37 exit slip lane with single lane running on the approach.

On Saturday, November 19 the eastbound junction 37 exit slip lane will be fully closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Week commencing Monday, November 21

From November 21 to 26, full closures of the dedicated eastbound junction 37 exit slip lane will continue to be in place.

Week commencing Monday, November 28

From Thursday, December 1 to Monday, December 5, full closures of the dedicated eastbound junction 37 exit slip lane will continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Week commencing Monday, December 5

Work will begin to switch the existing 24/7 traffic management on the eastbound carriageway to ensure the dedicated junction 37 exit slip lane can be repositioned from its current location to lane three. This means that a full closure of the current exit slip lane must be enforced.