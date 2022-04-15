M62 traffic: Unusual contraflow system introduced in East Yorkshire due to Ouse Bridge defect

Highways England confirmed that drivers should expect delays indefinitely between junctions 36 and 37 near Goole and Howden: "A contraflow is now in place across the bridge allowing two lanes of travel in both directions. This will be in place for some time due to a failed expansion joint. A replacement joint is being constructed off-site. Expect delays at peak time."

The section affected is close to where two men aged in their 50s were killed in a horror crash on the M62 last week.

The contraflow system in action on M62 Ouse Bridge