Police blocked off a portion of the road while they reason with protestors.

The protesters are calling for a cut on fuel duty.

Demonstrations are expected to take place across the country.

Drivers have arrived at an M62 service station as they prepare for a 'slow moving' protest. cc GOOGLE STOCK IMAGE

West Yorkshire Police told the YEP a 'small number' had arrived in West Yorkshire.

They are currently at Ferrybridge services in Pontefract.

Police said there was currently "no disruption" to the motorway network.

A police spokesperson said: "Police are speaking with a small group of protestors at Ferrybridge services and there is currently no disruption to the motorway network."