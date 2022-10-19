Hartshead Moor East is the least popular out of 119 services analysed, according to a survey of 31,000 visitors by watchdog Transport Focus.

The Welcome Break-owned site on the M62 received an overall satisfaction rating of just 80 per cent. Only three out of four visitors were satisfied with the toilets.

Welcome Break said in a statement: “We have received the detailed comments from Transport Focus and we will be working closely with our teams to address the feedback from the report as well as prioritising the site for future investment.”

Hartshead Moor East services on the M62 have been voted the worst in Britain

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ranking was topped by Moto’s Rugby services on the M6 in Warwickshire.