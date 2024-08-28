M62 to close in Yorkshire for two weekends in September as railway bridge replacement work begins
Drivers are being urged to prepare for significant disruption next month as a key section of the M62, the primary trans-Pennine route, will close for two entire weekends in September.
Network Rail is replacing a railway bridge over the M62 between junction 19 at Heywood and junction 20 at Rochdale.
Castleton bridge, which is almost 60 years old and carries the main railway line over the M62 between Manchester and Rochdale, is being demolished and replaced with a new bridge during two full weekend closures of the motorway in September.
This is the first time in recent memory that the M62, which carries around 120,000 vehicles a day, has been closed for a whole weekend or other extended period for planned work.
The motorway will be closed in both directions from 9pm on Friday (Sept 6) to 6am to Monday (Sept 9) and from 9pm on Friday (Sept 20) to 6am on Monday (Sept 23).
Gary Farrell, National Highways’ senior network planner (resilience), said: “Network Rail clearly needs to replace what is an ageing bridge and a critical piece of the railways infrastructure supporting the important Manchester Victoria to Leeds service and other routes.
“We’ve been working with staff from Network Rail for many months to plan and publicise this work including the two full weekend closures.
“We are urging drivers to avoid this section of the M62 during the two weekends by delaying journeys or planning alternative routes – but anyone who does need to use the M62 over the two weekends should follow the official diversions and not rely on sat nav advice.
“It’s worth noting that as well as working closely to coordinate lane and carriageway closures with Network Rail we have or will be using as many opportunities as possible to complete routine maintenance at the same time – reducing the need for our own lane and carriageway closures at other times. We would like to thank motorway users and anyone living along the diversion routes for their patience and support.”
