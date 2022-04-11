M62 traffic: Delays and congestion on M62 in Yorkshire after two-vehicle crash

Traffic was stopped on the M62 eastbound in West Yorkshire between J24 and J25 before 7.30am on Monday after a crash involving two vehicles.

National Highways said that traffic officers were on the scene clearing debris from the carriageway.

It later tweeted that traffic had been released, with all vehicles involved in the collision on the hard shoulder.

A crash involving two vehicles stopped traffic on the M62 early on Monday morning

The organisation warned that drivers in the area should allow for extra journey time with a 30-minute delay in the area and four and a half miles of congestion at around 7.30am.