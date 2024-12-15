Delays of 60 minutes have been reported on the M62 on Sunday following a multi-vehicle crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways reported traffic being stopped on the M62 westbound between junction 23 for Huddersfield and 22 for Denshaw due to the crash on Sunday morning.

Emergency services attended the scene with three miles of congestion reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This congestion has reduced from 100 to 45 minutes of delays according to National Highways.

M62 traffic: Delays of almost two hours on the M62 on Sunday after multi-vehicle crash STOCK PIC

Closed lanes have now been reopened on the carriageway but there is still significant congestion.

The latest update from National Highways reads: “Traffic is stopped on the M62 westbound between J28 Tingley and J27 M621 due to a vehicle fire.

“Traffic has been released and lane 4 (of 4) is reopen past the scene on the M62 westbound between J28 Tingley and J27 M621.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lanes 3 and 4 are now open on the M62 westbound between J28 Tingley and J37 M621.

"Lanes 1 and 2 remain closed for recovery.

"There are 60 min delays above normal travel time in the area so allow extra journey time.”