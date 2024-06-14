Drivers are being warned of long delays and tailbacks following a ‘multi-vehicle crash’ on a Yorkshire motorway.

Two lanes have been closed on the M62 heading westbound between junction 24 and 22 following the crash this afternoon (June 14).

There are delays of around 90 minutes and six miles of congestion, National Highways said at around 5pm.

A statement from National Highways said: “Drivers in West Yorkshire are advised of severe delays on the M62 westbound following a collision this afternoon (June 14).

Major delays have been reported on the M62 following a collision

“Two lanes are closed on the M62 westbound between junctions 24 (Ainley Top) and 22 (Rockingstone Moss) following the multi-vehicle incident. There are currently delays of more than 90 minutes, with around six miles of congestion in the area.

“National Highways and police were alerted to the collision, which happened near the junction 23 (Outlane) westbound entry slip, at around 3.10pm. The vehicles have now been moved into lanes 2 and 3 to allow safe recovery and clean-up work to take place. One HGV that was involved sustained damage that meant it could not be moved from lane 2 and is being recovered in situ.