There are delays of around three hours on the M62 in Yorkshire due to heavy snow – although some drivers have reported being stuck for around six hours.

Heavy snow from Storm Larisa – as it has been named by the French meterological agency – has caused traffic chaos on the M62 on the border between Yorkshire and Lancashire. National Highways says there are lane closures which are causing delays of around three hours.

However, sports reporter for the Press Association Simon Peach has said he has moved just 15 miles in six hours as he headed back across the Pennines following Manchester United’s match against Real Betis at Old Trafford last night.

National Highways said: “There are severe delays on the M62 between Junction 20 (Rochdale) and Junction 24 (Huddersfield) due to heavy snow in the area.

Traffic at a standstill on the M62 motorway near Kirklees, West Yorkshire, due to heavy snow in the area. (Photo credit: PA Wire)

“Lane closures have been implemented between J20 and J24 in both directions to ensure traffic is using lanes that have been treated and have remained relatively clear from snow. Prior to lane closures being installed, traffic was slow due to the weather and driving conditions and as traffic attempted to use the overtaking lanes they were becoming stuck. The decision to close lanes is to ensure traffic continues to keep moving.

“There is currently delays of over 3 hours above usual journey times on the eastbound carriageway between J20 and J24. There are delays of at least 90 minutes above usual journey times on the westbound carriageway between J24 and J22.”