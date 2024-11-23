M62 traffic: M62 closed westbound due to crash after heavy snowfall from Storm Bert

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 09:21 GMT
The M62 has been closed in Yorkshire due to a crash on Saturday morning.

Traffic is currently stopped on the M62 westbound between J35 M18 near East Cowick and J34 A19 Whitley due to a collision.

Emergency services are on scene, National Highways said.

The road has now been closed westbound between the junctions.

More updates to follow.

