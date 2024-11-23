M62 traffic: M62 closed westbound due to crash after heavy snowfall from Storm Bert
The M62 has been closed in Yorkshire due to a crash on Saturday morning.
Traffic is currently stopped on the M62 westbound between J35 M18 near East Cowick and J34 A19 Whitley due to a collision.
Emergency services are on scene, National Highways said.
The road has now been closed westbound between the junctions.
More updates to follow.
