M62 traffic: Motorists face delays as Yorkshire motorway closed following crash

The M62 is closed eastbound between J34 (Selby) and J35 Doncaster on Friday morning, National Highways announced at approximately 7.30am.

Lanes two and three are also closed in the westbound direction.

The closure is due to emergency barrier repairs following a crash.

National Highways warned motorists to expect delays.

At 9.24am, delays of 30 mins were reported in the eastbound direction, with approximately 4 miles of congestion on approach to the closure.

"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey," the team said.

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs for vehicles equal or below 15'9

Driving East, exit the M62 Motorway using Junction 34 offslip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto A19 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the roundabout with the A645.

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A645 and proceed along this road for approximately 6 miles to the roundabout with the A1041.

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto A1041 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the roundabout with the A614.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A614 and proceed along this road for approximately 5 miles to the junction with the M62 Motorway (Junction 36).

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit to rejoin M62 East.