M62 traffic Yorkshire: Lorry fire causes huge delays on M62 with lanes closed
Traffic is currently being held on the M62 in Yorkshire due to a lorry fire.
Emergency services are on the scene dealing with the incident, National Highways Yorkshire said.
There are reports of 30 minutes delays which are building on the M62.
UPDATE 10.40AM
Lane 1 and 2 (of 3) remains closed.
There are 30 minute delays and approximately four miles of congestion.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.