M62 traffic Yorkshire: Lorry fire causes huge delays on M62 with lanes closed

Traffic is currently being held on the M62 in Yorkshire due to a lorry fire.

Delays are building on the M62 Eastbound between J30 for Stanley and J31 for Normanton.

Emergency services are on the scene dealing with the incident, National Highways Yorkshire said.

There are reports of 30 minutes delays which are building on the M62.

UPDATE 10.40AM

Lane 1 and 2 (of 3) remains closed.