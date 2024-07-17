M62 traffic Yorkshire: Major delays as emergency services deal with 'medical emergency'
Motorists are experiencing major delays on the M62 in Yorkshire this afternoon.
The M62 is currently closed westbound at J31 for Castleford while emergency services deal with a medical emergency, National Highways said.
Traffic is being diverted off at the exit slip and back on at the entry slip.
Delays of around half an hour and increasing according to reports.
UPDATE: As of 2.35pm, the M62 is reopen, a National Highways spokesperson confirmed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.