M62 traffic Yorkshire: Major delays as emergency services deal with 'medical emergency'

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2024, 13:39 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2024, 14:36 BST
Motorists are experiencing major delays on the M62 in Yorkshire this afternoon.

The M62 is currently closed westbound at J31 for Castleford while emergency services deal with a medical emergency, National Highways said.

Traffic is being diverted off at the exit slip and back on at the entry slip.

Delays of around half an hour and increasing according to reports.

UPDATE: As of 2.35pm, the M62 is reopen, a National Highways spokesperson confirmed.

Related topics:M62YorkshireMotoristsTrafficNational HighwaysCastleford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice