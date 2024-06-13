M621 closure: Yorkshire motorway to be closed in both directions overnight for 'super-span gantry' installation
National Highways, the agency which looks after motorways and major roads in Yorkshire and beyond, is installing a new ‘super-span’ gantry across the M621 over the next few days.
The eastbound carriageway will be closed between junction 1 and junction 3, for the B&Q roundabout and Dewsbury Road, between 8pm tonight (Jun 13) and 6am tomorrow morning (Jun 14). The westbound carriageway will be closed between junction 4 and junction 1, for the A61 and B&Q roundabout, for the same period.
Tomorrow night, both carriageways will once again close between 8pm and 6am on Satudary (Jun 15) for the installation of the super-span gantry.
National Highways said fully signed diversion routes will be in place due to the closures. There are no planned closures for the weekend.
The super-span gantries will house the latest technology to keep drivers informed on their journeys, while stretching across both carriageways.
