A Yorkshire motorway is set to be closed tonight and tomorrow night (Jun 13 and 14) due to improvement works.

National Highways, the agency which looks after motorways and major roads in Yorkshire and beyond, is installing a new ‘super-span’ gantry across the M621 over the next few days.

The eastbound carriageway will be closed between junction 1 and junction 3, for the B&Q roundabout and Dewsbury Road, between 8pm tonight (Jun 13) and 6am tomorrow morning (Jun 14). The westbound carriageway will be closed between junction 4 and junction 1, for the A61 and B&Q roundabout, for the same period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tomorrow night, both carriageways will once again close between 8pm and 6am on Satudary (Jun 15) for the installation of the super-span gantry.

The new “super-span gantry” will be built over the M621 in Leeds.

National Highways said fully signed diversion routes will be in place due to the closures. There are no planned closures for the weekend.