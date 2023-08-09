Drivers on both sides of the Pennines are being advised that a section of the M67, which is part of the Manchester to Sheffield route, will be closed to drivers for a weekend at the end of August.

In a £23 million project, National Highways is replacing a local road bridge over the M67 near Denton in Greater Manchester – part of the trans-Pennine route.

St Anne’s Road bridge, which links local people to the A57 south of the motorway, is quickly decaying and is being replaced in the three-year project that started in January this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bridge, between junction 1A and junction 2 of the motorway, is currently closed until work on its demolition and replacement is completed.

Road closure signage. (Pic credit: Frank Reid)

Drivers are encouraged to check traffic conditions before setting out on journeys and live traffic information is available on the Traffic England website or from National Highways’s 24-7 customer contact centre at 0300 123 5000. Updates will also be posted to the National Highways Twitter feed.

National Highways programme delivery manager, Mangat Bansal, said: “We’re making very good progress with our work to replace the bridge. All utility services using the crossing have now been successfully diverted and our preparations for the four-month demolition phase began in June.

“The first weekend closure will allow our teams to safely cut out a section of the bridge at the eastern side and remove it from the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to thank local people, including road users, for their support and patience while we work to provide a new bridge.”

When will the M67 be closed and what alternative roads should I use?

The first phase of the demolition requires a section of the M67 motorway to be closed from 9pm on Friday, August 18 to 5am on Monday, August 21, 2023 - with the motorway closed between junction 1A at Denton and junction 3 at Hyde during these times.

During this weekend period, motorway closure local diversions will be enforced including using the A57 which is parallel to the M67.

Drivers travelling between Manchester (M60) and the A57 Snake Pass and A628 should follow a signed diversion running north of the M67 between junction 24 of the M60 and Mottram in Longdendale - using the A635 and A6018 via Ashton-under-Lyne and Stalybridge.