Major disruption to trains in Calderdale as emergency services deal with incident which leaves all lines blocked

Commuters in West Yorkshire face major delays this morning (Tuesday) due to emergency services dealing with an incident blocking the line.

Northern reported the line being blocked near to Hebden Bridge Station at around 7am, with many passengers tweeting to say their train had been cancelled.

Several services have been cancelled, including Northern services between Rochdale and Todmorden.

The rail company said services running between Rochdale and Todmorden "may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes", with disruption expected until 10am.

Meanwhile, the company added that there was further disruption due to engineering works not finished on the line between Halifax and Brighouse, leaving lines there blocked, too.

Disruption is affecting services between Manchester Victoria and Leeds.

Tickets are being accepted on TransPennine services between Manchester Victoria and Leeds, and Metrolink services between Manchester Victoria and Rochdale.

