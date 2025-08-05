Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is part of an overall upgraded route that will eventually cut journey times between York and Leeds by 10 minutes, and Manchester and Leeds down to 42 minutes.

The £11bn project, funded by the Government, is the second-biggest piece of infrastructure work in the UK after HS2, and is set to be completed in the early 2030s.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander will be one of the first people to use the electrified line today, travelling from Leeds to York.

She said: “Today is a moment of celebration for a project that will transform train travel for millions of passengers across the North.

“More reliable, efficient trains are now running on 25 per cent of the full Transpennine route.

“Electrification between Church Fenton and York was delivered on time and on budget, this government is investing in ambitious projects and seeing them through, delivering change in areas that desperately need it.”

The latest part of the TRU will enable modern, electric TransPennine Express (TPE) trains to run from Manchester Victoria to Stalybridge and Church Fenton to York – electrifying both ends of the route.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: "It's fantastic to see how the Transpennine Route Upgrade is delivering real improvements for passengers in Yorkshire.

"This project, which is currently on time and on budget, will provide more frequent, faster and greener trains, as well as a highly-skilled workforce for future transport projects.

"Investment in our rail network helps create new jobs, open up opportunities and unlock much-needed housing as we build a better-connected region that works for all."

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, added: “For too long, public transport in York and North Yorkshire hasn't worked well enough.

“That’s why the completion of the electrified line between Church Fenton and York is such a vital milestone, with a quarter of the route upgrade now complete.

"This crucial part of the £11bn Transpennine Route Upgrade unlocks opportunities for jobs and regeneration across the region.

“It’s the kind of investment we need to build the transport system the North deserves.”

