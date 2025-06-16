Major Yorkshire road closed after crash on A169

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 16th Jun 2025, 12:42 BST
Police have closed a major road in north Yorkshire due to a crash on the A169.

Early on Monday (Jun 16), police responded to reports of a crash between Malton and Pickering.

The A169 Malton Road was closed between the A64 interchange and Marishes Low Road.

Marishes Lane was also closed.

Police are investigating.
Police are investigating. | National World

Diversions are in place and the roads are likely to be closed for some time.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please avoid the area whilst we respond. We’ll provide an update when we can. Reference: 12250108435”

