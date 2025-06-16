Major Yorkshire road closed after crash on A169
Police have closed a major road in north Yorkshire due to a crash on the A169.
Early on Monday (Jun 16), police responded to reports of a crash between Malton and Pickering.
The A169 Malton Road was closed between the A64 interchange and Marishes Low Road.
Marishes Lane was also closed.
Diversions are in place and the roads are likely to be closed for some time.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please avoid the area whilst we respond. We’ll provide an update when we can. Reference: 12250108435”