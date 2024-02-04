Man, 43, dies after being hit by a taxi in early morning crash in Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police said the crash happened at around 1.30am on Sunday (Feb 4) on Armthorpe Road in Doncaster, near to the junction with Sandall Beat Lane. Roads policing officers were called to the scene following reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a silver Fiat Scudo taxi.

Depsite the efforts of the emergency services, the 43-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the taxi remained at the scene and is assisting the police with their enquiries.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Doncaster that sadly led to the death of a pedestrian.

"At around 1.30am (February 4) roads policing officers attended Armthorpe Road following reports of a road traffic collision near to the junction with Sandall Beat Lane, involving a silver Fiat Scudo taxi and a pedestrian.

“We’re now asking for any witnesses to the collision or passing motorists who may hold any dashcam footage of the collision to come forward.”

