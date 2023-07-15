Man in his 60s dies at the scene after being hit by lorry in Yorkshire

The pedestrian is thought to have been on Car Hill in the Greasbrough area of Rotherham when the incident happened, South Yorkshire Police said. The force was called to the area at 11am on Friday (Jul 14) foloowing reports of a crash between a pedestrian and a DAF lorry.
Officers were sent to Car Hill, outside the recycling centre entrance, but it is understood the crash happened on the downhill carriageway heading towards Rotherham town centre.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.
“Witnesses to the collision, or motorists travelling along Car Hill who have dashcam footage of the collision, are asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 365 of 14 July 2023. If you have dashcam footage, you can email this to [email protected]lice.uk quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.”