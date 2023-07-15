Man in his 60s dies at the scene after being hit by lorry in Yorkshire

A man in his 60s has died after being involved in a crash with a lorry in Yorkshire.

The pedestrian is thought to have been on Car Hill in the Greasbrough area of Rotherham when the incident happened, South Yorkshire Police said. The force was called to the area at 11am on Friday (Jul 14) foloowing reports of a crash between a pedestrian and a DAF lorry.

Officers were sent to Car Hill, outside the recycling centre entrance, but it is understood the crash happened on the downhill carriageway heading towards Rotherham town centre.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal collision