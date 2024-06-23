A "significant" number of flights from Manchester Airport are expected to be delayed or cancelled after a "major power cut".

In a social media post on Sunday morning, the airport said the "widespread disruption" was particularly affecting departures from terminals one and two.

It advised passengers due to travel from those terminals to contact their airlines for up-to-date information.

Those due to fly from terminal three are told to go to the airport as normal, unless advised otherwise by their airline, but could be affected by delays.

The power outage means there may be instances where some people's baggage will not be on flights.