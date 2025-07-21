Manufacturers urge revival of HS2 to Leeds and Manchester to boost freight and growth

Manufacturers are pressing for the original plan for a high-speed rail line reaching Leeds and Manchester to be resurrected as part of a major strategic investment in the rail network.

Make UK and Barclays Corporate Bank said its research showed that companies believe the move would significantly increase passenger numbers and free up capacity for rail freight on existing lines.

The survey of 200 manufacturing companies showed that nine in 10 believe the original high-speed rail line should still go ahead, while a similar number said there should be greater investment in faster connections between Liverpool , Manchester , Sheffield , Hull and Newcastle .

Verity Davidge, director of policy at Make UK, said: "It's clear that the current levels of rail capacity aren't suitable for the levels of freight traffic the Government is predicting in the future.

"As a result, if industry is to make greater use of rail then we need the extra capacity which a high-speed link for passenger traffic would free up.

"This would provide a valuable opportunity to invest in multi-mode hubs which would improve connectivity between our major ports and better integrate road and rail routes through the spine of the country."