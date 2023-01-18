Police have named the woman who died in a crash on a major Yorkshire road earlier this month.

West Yorkshire Police said 76-year-old Margaret Loveday died following the crash on Brighouse and Denholme Gate Road in Halifax on January 9. Margaret, who was from Keighley, was driving her white Ford Fiesta along the road when she was involved in a crash with a grey Toyota Prius shortly after 11am, close to the junction with Score Hill.

The male driver of the Prius was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has now been discharged.

A statement from police said: “The Roads Policing Unit is investigating and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or what happened prior to it. Officers would also like to hear from anyone who has dash cam or CCTV footage that may assist their investigation.”

