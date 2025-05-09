The new branding for West Yorkshire’s transport network will officially be unveiled on Monday – with the Metro branding due to be retired.

West Yorkshire’s bus network is due to come under public control in the coming years, with West Yorkshire Combined Authority to run the service through a franchise agreement.

Councillors from across the region were given an update on the franchise plans at a meeting on Thursday.

As part of the franchising agreement the Metro branding that has been in place since the 1970s will be retired.

The new branding will officially be unveiled by West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin in Leeds on Monday.

Much of the discussion at Thursday’s meeting was held with the press and public excluded due to commercial sensitivities.

Simon Warburton, Executive Director for Transport, told the committee that the franchising plan was progressing, saying: “A body of work is underway that will set out how we will meet our core objectives to establish the most consistent bus fleet possible.

“We’re making these changes so we can secure the best possible customer service.

Franchising will allow the Combined Authority to set bus fares, plan routes and introduce new bus services.

Currently bus services across West Yorkshire are operated by numerous different operators. Many services and routes are heavily subsidised by the taxpayer – although remain under the control of bus companies.

The meeting was told that franchising would allow for:

Integrated journey planning and ticketing, which will include a mobile app will be the primary tool for planning and paying for bus journeys.

One point of customer support – the Combined Authority will become the go-to organisation for all bus travel related queries and support, accessible through various channels including a mobile app, a contact call line and physical travel centres.

Clean and accessible zero-emission buses.

Welcoming and safe bus stops and stations.

Bus companies will be invited to tender for certain routes.

Referring to the re-branding, a report to members of the Combined Authority said: “Funding will be required for the roll out of the new transport network brand name. The funding requirement will be finalised as the roll out and transition plan are developed.

“It is recognised that the adoption of a new network name will take time and will be rolled out gradually in alignment with the three phases of the bus franchising programme.