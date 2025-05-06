“Metro” branding to be retired in West Yorkshire after 50 years

The Metro branding that has been in place on West Yorkshire’s public transport network for over 50 years is being “retired.”

But potential new names for the region’s transport network are being kept confidential for the time being.

Buses in West Yorkshire will soon be run by West Yorkshire Combined Authority after a decision to operate a franchising system was made by Mayor Tracy Brabin last year.

At a meeting of the Authority on Thursday, Councillors from across the region will be given an update on the franchising plans.

Franchising would mean bus services would effectively be taken into public control, with the Combined Authority able to decide on bus routes, fare prices and how regularly services run.

It is hoped that the changes would get more people onto West Yorkshire’s buses, and ensure the future of services that are vital for people to get around.

It would also streamline services that are currently run by numerous different operators.

A report that will be given to Councillors at Thursday’s meeting details the progress on franchising made so far.

It includes some details of the plans to retire the Metro branding – but details of any replacement branding will only be included in confidential documents that will not be discussed at the meeting.

And it says the replacement of the Metro branding will take place over a “significant period” of time.

Metro is the passenger information brand that was first introduced in 1974 at the same time as the creation of the metropolitan county of West Yorkshire.

On the name, the report says: “The Combined Authority has endorsed the proposal to retire the ‘Metro’ transport network brand and related identities and to adopt a new name and brand identity to be used across West Yorkshire’s integrated transport network.

“Further to this, strategic development and engagement work has taken place to inform a network naming recommendation.

“The network name has multiple roles to play.

“Extensive consideration has been given to its role in unifying public and active transport modes, simplifying travel information and journey planning whilst representing the purpose of the network – to improve lives by connecting people with places.

“It must reflect the commitment to simplifying fares, ticketing and travel and bringing cohesion across West Yorkshire and be commercially viable as the Combined Authority takes on the role of a franchising authority.

“It is recognised that the adoption of a new network name will take time and will be rolled out gradually in alignment with the three phases of the bus franchising programme.