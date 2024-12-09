Pedestrians and motorists have been warned of road closures over the Christmas period as Mirfield station is set to undergo major upgrades.

Throughout December work will be carried out at Mirfield station leading to the partial closure of Station Road to vehicles and pedestrians over the Christmas period.

From 9pm on Tuesday, December 24, to 4:30am on Friday, December 27, part of Station Road will be closed to facilitate Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) work.

Anyone who uses this route is encouraged to check roadworks.org for the latest information and the most up to date diversionary routes.

The work in Mirfield involves increasing the number of railway lines from three to four, reconstructing the platforms and providing step free access through a new, accessible footbridge with lifts.

A new station entrance concourse on Station Road will also be built, including lift access from the road to platform level.

Planned closure location in Mirfield | TRU

In addition, the station car park will be upgraded with new blue badge parking areas and improved cycle parking facilities.

Progress has been made on site already – an extension to Platform 3 has been successfully completed and is now in operation, which has enabled piling work to take place at the station to install the foundations for the new footbridge.

Signalling work has been completed to support the platform modification, and track formation work has been undertaken ready for the new track to be installed next year.

Jonathan Hepton, Project Sponsor for TRU, said: “This work takes Mirfield a step closer to realising the full benefits of the TRU programme. When the station is completed, it will be fully accessible for the first time and enable faster, more reliable services to travel through the area and beyond.

“I’d like to thank local residents in advance for their patience as we complete these upgrades and I’d encourage people to plan their journeys ahead of time.”

Leading up to this part of Station Road will also be closed from 10am to 8am (Saturday night to Sunday morning) on the following dates:

Saturday, December 14

Saturday 21 December

Access will remain in place to Lidl, the Navigation Tavern and to properties on Brewery Wharf during the closures.