More than half a million pound of funding has been granted for a housing development near Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) has approved grant funding to allow plans for the housing development to continue.

On Tuesday (November 12) SYMCA approved a grant of £272,000 towards a development of 27 homes at Gateway East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for the development were approved by Doncaster Council’s planning committee in February 2023 and construction work has since begun.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport & Gatewayeast (Peel L&P)

The developer applied for additional funding from the SYMCA due to an unforeseen rise in costs which left the future of the development uncertain.

Once completed, the £5.4 million development between First Avenue and Hayfield Lane will consist of a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties.

It comes as the council progresses with its South Yorkshire Airport City Plan, which aims to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport and create a sustainable aviation hub in the surrounding area including GatewayEast.