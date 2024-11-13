More than £250,000 of funding granted for housing development near Doncaster Sheffield Airport
South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) has approved grant funding to allow plans for the housing development to continue.
On Tuesday (November 12) SYMCA approved a grant of £272,000 towards a development of 27 homes at Gateway East.
Plans for the development were approved by Doncaster Council’s planning committee in February 2023 and construction work has since begun.
The developer applied for additional funding from the SYMCA due to an unforeseen rise in costs which left the future of the development uncertain.
Once completed, the £5.4 million development between First Avenue and Hayfield Lane will consist of a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties.
It comes as the council progresses with its South Yorkshire Airport City Plan, which aims to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport and create a sustainable aviation hub in the surrounding area including GatewayEast.
While the development does not form part of this plan, it will benefit from the proposed aviation hub.
