Emergency repairs to a damaged sewer is expected to close a road for 10 weeks, Yorkshire Water said.

Yorkshire Water and its service partners, Avove, have started work on essential repairs to a damaged sewer on Friday October 11 at Morris Lane, Kirkstall, Leeds.

Due to the complex nature of the work and the depth of the sewer at 7.5m, a section of Morris Lane will be closed with two-way traffic diversions in place via Abbey Walk, and Abbey Road (A65/B6156).

Yorkshire Water said the repair work is expected to take 10 weeks.

The service is working closely with Leeds City Council and Leeds Abbey Dash organisers to make sure the 10k race on Sunday October 13 is not impacted and communicating with local residents to try to keep disruption to a minimum.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We apologise for the inconvenience the closure of a section of Morris Lane will cause.

"We will be working as quickly as possible to complete the repairs. Due to the depth of the sewer and complexity of the repair, a road closure is required to ensure our partners can complete the work safely.

“We and our partners are communicating with local businesses and bus service providers to give details of the road closure and the nature of the work.