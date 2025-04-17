Morrisons Daily could be set to open at Hull Paragon Interchange

By Andrew Spence
Published 17th Apr 2025, 05:00 BST
Hull Paragon Interchange could soon have a Morrisons Daily, as plans have been submitted to Hull City Council.

The supermarket chain has applied for a licensing application for the Daily store, which is one of their smaller convenience stores. It comes after the shop on Jameson Street in Hull city centre closed.

The application submitted to the council details plans to open a store in the retail unit next to the Starbucks in Paragon station. There are four retail units that were built in the station concourse in 2017 – currently two of the four are in use and are occupied by Starbucks and Costa Coffee, units 1 and 4 respectively, whilst units 2 and 3 remain empty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If Morrisons’ application is successful and the shop is opened, three of the four units would be occupied by familiar high street names.

Paragon Station Unit 2, site of Morrisons Licensing applicationParagon Station Unit 2, site of Morrisons Licensing application
Paragon Station Unit 2, site of Morrisons Licensing application

The application suggests the opening hours of the store would be 05:00 – 00:00, seven days a week. The application also includes the sale of alcohol within the same time frame.

Anyone wishing to oppose or comment on the application can email [email protected] or write to Hull City Council, Licensing Section, 33 Witham, Kingston Upon Hull, HU9 1DB. Any comments or objections must be made before May 8.

The application will now be reviewed by Hull City Council’s licencing team.

Related topics:StarbucksCosta Coffee

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice