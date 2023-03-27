There are plenty of picturesque bus and train journeys in Yorkshire - here are some of your favourites.

With the vast landscapes, countryside, valleys, moors and the coast, there are lots of idyllic stops to enjoy whilst travelling by bus and trains. Driving yourself through cities, towns and villages is not the best way to fully admire the views on offer.

We’ve asked Yorkshire Post readers what their favourite bus and train journeys are and many of your responses included scenic paths passing coastal towns and cities via the 840 Coastliner. The Coastliner bus runs between Leeds and York and on the popular resorts of Whitby and Scarborough on the East Coast.

The stunning moorland and coastal views make for relaxing and alluring journeys, packed with exciting family attractions. In February 2023 Coastliner won the prestigious title of Britain’s Most Scenic Bus Route.

A Coastliner bus approaches Goathland which is on the route of Britain's most scenic bus route. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

Most beautiful bus and train journeys in Yorkshire according to locals

“York to Whitby on the Coastliner - simply stunning.” - Allison Biggs

“The 405 Selby/Doncaster. Since Arriva dropped it, you have plenty of time to appreciate the surrounding countryside you're walking through.” - Tony Walton

“Coastliner from Leeds to Whitby.” - Kathryn Bertucci

“Settle & Carlisle.” - Ann Thorpe

“Coastline York to Whitby.” - Ann Searle

“Steam train between Whitby and Pickering. Goes across North York Moors National Park.” - Christine Cole

“Esk Valley railway line, Middlesbrough to Whitby. Cuts across stunning parts of the North York Moors, e.g. Great Ayton, Castleton, Danby, Glaisdale etc.” - Peter Thompson

“The 254 from Leeds to Dewsbury on its circuitous route people have been known to give up the will to live. But on the plus side there is plenty of suburban greenery to keep one amused.” - Richard Michalowski

“Go from York to Bridlington by train direct.” - John Gibson

“Settle - Carlisle line over Ribblehead Viaduct.” - Steve Normington

“Almost any Coastliner route for buses. Trains are not so easy. There is the Settle to Carlisle; it is within Yorkshire borders.” - Gary Woolton

“Scarborough to Whitby.” - Greg Lunn

“Bus 843 was voted the most scenic bus route in the UK.” - Keith Ellis

“Dalesman if it’s still running.” - Kenneth Edward Norris

“The 189ers (Cas Vagas) definitely the 189 from Castleford to Leeds.” - Antony Gatley

“York To Whitby.” - Lorraine English

“NYMR Inc to Whitby.” - Andrew Walmsley

“Dales bus 874. Leeds/Wetherby to Buckden via Otley and Ilkley.” - Simon Barraclough

“Bolton Abbey train is cool.” - Elena Leeming

