Motorbiker dies after crash with 4x4 in Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police was called to the scene on the B1222 at around 6.30pm o August 3.

A black Honda motorbike, which was travelling towards Sherburn-in-Elmet, was involved in a crash wit a silver Toyota Hilux 4x4 which was travelling in the same direction.

The smash happened on the B1222 Bishopdyke Road near the junction with Oxmoor Lane and Scalm Lane.

A man died in the crash on the B1222

The motorbiker, who police said was a man but not confirm his age, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but later died.

The force is now appealing for any witnesses or people with information to contact them.

A statement said: "We’re appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, seen either vehicle driving in the area beforehand or who may have dashcam footage, to please get in touch. Anyone with dash camera footage is asked to save their footage for officers to review in due course.