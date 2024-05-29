Motorcyclist dies after serious crash involving 'several cars' in Yorkshire
West Yorkshire Police was called to Front Street in Glasshoughton, near Castleford, at 4pm on Tuesday (May 28) following reports of a crash.
The force said it was a “very serious collision” involving “several cars”.
A statement said: “Emergency services attended the scene where it was confirmed the male motorcycle rider had sadly died as result of the collision.”
The road was closed for a number of hours.
The statement added: “Drivers are thanked for their patience and advised to avoid the area while necessary recovery and investigation work is carried out.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101, quoting reference number 1146 of May 28.
