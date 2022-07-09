Motorcyclist left with 'life-threatening injuries' after crash involving car in Yorkshire

Officers from Humberside Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision on A1033 Winstead Road near to Patrington in East Yorkshire.
The crash happened at around 2.40pm on July 8, and involved a car and a motorbike.
The rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with "life-threatening injuries" police said.
A statement from Humberside Police added: "Two people, who were in the car at the time of the collision, suffered what are thought to be minor injuries.
"Anyone with information, that has not already spoken to us, or dashcam footage from driving in the area at the time is asked to call our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 304 of 8 July or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."