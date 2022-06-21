Motorcyclist left with life-threatening injuries after crash with Transit van in Yorkshire

The man was injured in a crash between his motorbike and a white Ford Transit van on the A59 near Settlesing, to the west of Harrogate, on Friday afternoon.
North Yorkshire Police said the crash happened at around 2.30pm on June 17.
A statement from NYP said: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision near Harrogate in which a man suffered serious injuries.
"At about 2.30pm on Friday 17 June 2022, a collision occurred on the A59 near Kettlesing, west of Harrogate, involving a white Transit van and a motorcycle. Both were travelling in the direction of Harrogate.
"As a result of the collision, the rider of the motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries.
"North Yorkshire Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch. Please dial 101 and speak to the Force Control Room, quoting reference number NYP-17062022-253."