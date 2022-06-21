Motorcyclist left with life-threatening injuries after crash with Transit van in Yorkshire

The man was injured in a crash between his motorbike and a white Ford Transit van on the A59 near Settlesing, to the west of Harrogate, on Friday afternoon.

North Yorkshire Police said the crash happened at around 2.30pm on June 17.

A statement from NYP said: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision near Harrogate in which a man suffered serious injuries.

"At about 2.30pm on Friday 17 June 2022, a collision occurred on the A59 near Kettlesing, west of Harrogate, involving a white Transit van and a motorcycle. Both were travelling in the direction of Harrogate.

"As a result of the collision, the rider of the motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries.