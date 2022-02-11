The M18 in South Yorkshire has been undergoing essential resurfacing work for the last month, and is now set to end with one final closure.

National Highways, which looks after major roads and motorways across the country, closed the road two weekends ago as it carried out work, and will do so again this weekend.

But it will be for the final time as the work is expected to finish on Monday (Feb 14).

Resurfacing work on the M18 in South Yorkshire

The agency previously said work to resurface the northbound carriageway of the M18 between junctions 2 (Wadworth) and 4 (West Moor) was progressing well.

The roadworks started on January 14 and were expected to last for a month.

The junction has been closed overnight for the last four weeks, but this weekend the northbound carriageway between junctions 2 and 3 will be closed from 10pm tonight (Feb 11) until 6am on Monday (Feb 14).

National Highways Project Manager Steve Bishop said: “We are making good progress on these improvements and are on schedule to complete the work on the morning of Monday, February 14. The work is weather dependent and so far conditions have been favourable, so we hope that continues.

“We would like to thank drivers for their continued patience during the works which are vital to keep the M18 in good condition.”