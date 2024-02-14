In October, the Government published its plans for the £36 billion redirected from HS2's Birmingham-Manchester leg for improved transport links around the country.

Despite its name, the document outlines plans for rail, not only in the North and the Midlands, but also in London and in areas as far south as Devon.

Labour peer Lord Grocott asked in the House of Lords: "This document, Network North, is supposed to compensate the Midlands and the North for the scrapping of HS2 north of Birmingham by providing lots of other rail schemes and more quickly...

A £543million grant to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) was announced as part of the replacement Network North scheme, funded directly by costs saved from the cancellation of HS2. Pictured: Supertram 2 - Credit: SCR

"How can a document called Network North include, amongst its proposals, the promise of a new station in Tavistock?"

Labour peer Lord Liddle and Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Randerson tackled the Government on its £8.3 billion investment to fix potholes in roads across the country.

Lady Randerson argued that a third of this sum, which is to be divided amongst local authorities across Britain, is actually going to councils in the south of England.

Lord Liddle pointed out that money was going to be spent "across the country, including such great northern counties as Wiltshire" and that "of 70 road schemes, only 31 that were given the go ahead were actually in the North and the Midlands".

Former Labour Cabinet minister Baroness Taylor of Bolton asked: "Will the minister arrange for himself and his colleagues to have geography lessons?"

Transport minister Lord Davies of Gower responded: "I happen to have an O-level in it."

He told peers: "Every penny of the £19.8 billion committed to the northern leg of HS2 will be reinvested in the North. Every penny of the £9.6 billion committed to the Midlands leg will be reinvested in the Midlands.

"And the £6.5 billion saved through our rescoped approach at Euston will be spread across every other region in the country."