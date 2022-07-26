Train services will only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm and some routes will be closed altogether amid national industrial action.

Thousands of specially-trained and fully qualified back-up staff will step in during the walkout - which has been called by the RMT union - to keep vital services running for those who need them. But with only around 10 per cent of services running and some lines closed completely, passengers are asked to only travel by train if they must.

Trains are set to start later and finish much earlier than usual, between 7.30am and 6.30pm, leading Leeds station to close at 7pm. Only 14 trains are planned to run in and out of the station each hour on Wednesday, compared to the usual 40-50. Those who really need to travel should allow extra time and check their last train times.

Passengers in Yorkshire and the North East urged to plan ahead and only travel by train if necessary on July 27. (Pic credit: Network Rail)

North and East route director for Network Rail, Matt Rice, said: “Unfortunately, ongoing industrial action will once again cripple train services for passengers in Yorkshire and the North East on Wednesday.

“I can only apologise for the impact this will have on people’s plans and on their daily commute. I’d urge those who absolutely need to travel by train to plan ahead, check their journey and expect significant disruption.”

Passengers are also warned of further disruption on the morning of Thursday, July 28, with a later start to services as railway workers return to their duties.