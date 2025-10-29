New 20mph speed limit planned for Dewsbury streets to boost road safety

A new 20mph speed limit could soon be introduced across several streets in Dewsbury as part of Kirklees Council’s efforts to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Under the proposed Kirklees Council (Speed Limit) (No. 123) Order 2025, a 20mph zone would be established on Battye Street and a number of adjoining residential and local access roads.

The affected streets include Alfred Street, Battye Street, Camroyd Street, Eastborough Crescent, Ernest Street, Ings Road, Longcauseway, Pepper Royd Street, Rockley Street and St Philips Close.

The changes would see speed limits reduced on:

Alfred Street – from Battye Street to Leeds Road

Battye Street – from Dewsbury Ring Road to Ings Road

Camroyd Street – from Battye Street to its end

Eastborough Crescent – from Battye Street to Camroyd Street

Ernest Street – from Battye Street to Camroyd Street

Ings Road – from Battye Street to Leeds Road

Longcauseway – from Link Road to its end

Pepper Royd Street, Rockley Street, and St Philips Close – from Battye Street to their respective ends

According to the council, the proposal is part of a joint initiative between Kirklees Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, funded by the Transforming Cities Fund.

A public notice said the project aims to “make streets safer and more accessible for everyone,” particularly pedestrians and cyclists, by lowering vehicle speeds in built-up areas.

If approved, the new 20mph limit will form part of the council’s wider efforts to create safer, more sustainable neighbourhoods and encourage walking and cycling as everyday transport options.