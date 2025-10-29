New 20mph speed limit planned for Dewsbury streets to boost road safety
Under the proposed Kirklees Council (Speed Limit) (No. 123) Order 2025, a 20mph zone would be established on Battye Street and a number of adjoining residential and local access roads.
The affected streets include Alfred Street, Battye Street, Camroyd Street, Eastborough Crescent, Ernest Street, Ings Road, Longcauseway, Pepper Royd Street, Rockley Street and St Philips Close.
The changes would see speed limits reduced on:
Alfred Street – from Battye Street to Leeds Road
Battye Street – from Dewsbury Ring Road to Ings Road
Camroyd Street – from Battye Street to its end
Eastborough Crescent – from Battye Street to Camroyd Street
Ernest Street – from Battye Street to Camroyd Street
Ings Road – from Battye Street to Leeds Road
Longcauseway – from Link Road to its end
Pepper Royd Street, Rockley Street, and St Philips Close – from Battye Street to their respective ends
According to the council, the proposal is part of a joint initiative between Kirklees Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, funded by the Transforming Cities Fund.
A public notice said the project aims to “make streets safer and more accessible for everyone,” particularly pedestrians and cyclists, by lowering vehicle speeds in built-up areas.
If approved, the new 20mph limit will form part of the council’s wider efforts to create safer, more sustainable neighbourhoods and encourage walking and cycling as everyday transport options.
Residents and road users will be able to comment on the proposal before the order is implemented.