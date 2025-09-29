New images of West Yorkshire’s first Weaver Network branded bus station revealed

New images have been shared as West Yorkshire’s first Weaver Network branded bus station takes shape in Heckmondwike.

The £10.5m facility is being delivered by Kirklees Council in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) and will include more stops, extra indoor seating, cycle parking, solar panels, a green roof, a Changing Places room and communal outdoor spaces. Construction began last year and is due to be completed and open to passengers in spring 2026.

The Weaver Network was unveiled earlier this year, “inspired by the region’s industrial past” and designed to visually reflect “the cultural fabric of modern-day West Yorkshire”.

The re-brand, which extends to Heckmondwike’s new bus station, aims to unify the region’s public transport and make it easier and simpler for people to travel sustainably.

An artist's impression of how the new Heckmondwike Bus Station could look. Credit: WYCA

The public will start to see the Weaver Network on transport infrastructure as the Combined Authority repairs, replaces, upgrades and invests in the travel network, it explained.

This is to streamline costs in preparation for the first franchised buses in 2027. Passengers will be kept up to date to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin and Kirklees councillors Moses Crook (Labour, Holme Valley South) and Eric Firth (Labour, Dewsbury East) were recently given a tour of the construction site.

They were joined by pupils from Holy Spirit Catholic Primary Academy, who were all finalists of a drawing competition run by contractor RG Carter.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin, Kirklees councillors Moses Crook and Eric Firth, and pupils from Holy Spirit Catholic Primary Academy. Credit: WYCA

The winner of the competition, on the theme of ‘What community means to me’, was six-year-old Angel, who said she ‘couldn’t wait’ to see her design up on hoarding in the town centre.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “It was a pleasure to be shown around the site and see the progress being made on this fantastic new bus station for Heckmondwike.

“Our vision for an integrated Weaver Network, offering reliable and seamless travel whether people are travelling by bus, tram or train, includes facilities that are welcoming and accessible for all.

By encouraging more people to use public transport we’re helping to create a greener, better-connected West Yorkshire.”

Councillor Moses Crook, Kirklees Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for housing and transport, said: “This first new Weaver branded bus station gives confidence that bus franchising will soon make travelling from A to B by public transport a much more attractive, reliable and accessible option.

“It’s so much more than transport, it’s prominence within the town centre and enhancement of the public spaces and accessible facilities, will provide a place people can enjoy and relax. It’s paving the way for the wider regeneration plans as we invest in Heckmondwike and unlock more social and economic benefits for the community.”

Claire Bass, headteacher at Holy Spirit Catholic Primary Academy, added: “The children had a wonderful time on their recent visit to the Heckmondwike bus station and it was a great opportunity to see the project first hand.

“We especially liked the fact they have incorporated a living roof and solar panels into the plans as these are all great for the environment; taking care of God’s world is very important to all of us at Holy Spirit Catholic Primary Academy.