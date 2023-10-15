New names from Elvis Spreadley to Meltem John revealed for East Riding of Yorkshire Council gritters

A flotilla of gritters known for their hilarious nicknames have added new friends to their fleet with Elvis Spreadley, Double Snow Seven, and Meltem John.

Each year, as it adds to gritters to its roster, East Riding Council has called on the public to help name its snow-clearing and salting machines.

The other two new gritters have now been called Snowy Tribbiani and Sleeter Levy, chosen from dozens of suggestions throughout the year on social media.

Nine-year-old Cory Small of Driffield chose the name Snowy Tribbiani – after the character Joey Tribbiani from the hugely popular 90s comedy Friends – at this year’s Driffield Show.

Some of the council’s winter team launching the newly named gritters. East Riding Council.

The new lorries were launched in Beverley on Friday, rolling out to join the East Riding's fleet of 21 gritters keeping the area's roads safe this winter.

Others already in the fleet include David Plowie, Gritney Spears, Basil Salty and William Wilberfrost.

There is also old favourites Gritty Gritty Bang Bang, Thaw Enforcement, Spreaddie Flintoff, Freezy Rider, and last year’s Snowbe-Gone Kenobi. The tradition first started back in 2018.

Coun Paul West, the council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “I want to say a big thank you to all residents who suggested names and especially those who came up with the chosen five, they are genius.

“It’s all a bit of fun but it makes our gritters more visible. I really hope people will spot the gritters out on the roads and smile and wave at our drivers.

“The whole winter team does a massively important job each year, many of them working evenings and nights, to make sure our roads are clear and safe.”

The gritters operate during the colder months, between October and April, out of the council’s depots across the East Riding, with sites at Beverley, Carnaby, Hedon and Market Weighton.

The council has a team of over 60 gritter drivers, working on a shift system. Every day, the team receives four specialist weather forecasts to determine if the gritters are needed, with conditions monitored around the clock by forecasters and the winter team.