New traffic calming measures planned for Dewsbury to improve road safety
Under proposals made in accordance with the Highways Act 1980 (Section 90 A-F), the council intends to introduce a mix of speed plateaus and road humps at key junctions and along busy local roads, including Link Road, Battye Street, Camroyd Street, Ernest Street, Rockley Street, South Street, and Railway Street.
The new measures are designed to slow vehicle speeds and enhance safety in residential and high-traffic areas near the town centre.
The proposed installations include:
Feature 1: A plateau at the junction of Link Road and Longcauseway, extending up to 35 metres in each direction.
Feature 2: A plateau at Camroyd Street and Battye Street, extending up to 25 metres with 1.5-metre ramps.
Feature 3: A larger plateau spanning Ernest Street, Rockley Street and Battye Street, covering sections up to 35 metres long.
Features 4–8: A series of round-top road humps along Battye Street, placed at intervals between Alfred Street and Ings Road, each approximately 5 metres long and designed to encourage slower driving speeds.
Features 9–12: Flat-top road humps on Railway Street and South Street, varying between 5 and 12 metres in length, located near the retail park access and Old Westgate junctions.
Each plateau or hump will rise to a maximum height of 75mm, with gradual 1.5-metre ramps on either side and 200mm drainage channels where required.
The scheme forms part of Kirklees Council’s ongoing efforts to make Dewsbury’s streets safer and more accessible. The proposed features are expected to reduce vehicle speeds, discourage rat-running, and improve safety for local residents and schoolchildren.
Kirklees Council said the project was “a key step in creating calmer, safer streets where walking and cycling are easier and more enjoyable.”
Plans showing the full details and locations of the proposed traffic calming features, along with the council’s statement of reasons, are available for public inspection. Residents can view the documents and submit their comments before final approval is granted.