Northern Rail issues warning to hen, stag and sten parties about ‘unacceptable behaviour’ as it introduces 75% off groups winter sale across North of England
The train operator, whose network covers towns, cities, seaside resorts and rural areas popular for pre-wedding and civil ceremony celebrations, has warned these groups to be mindful of other customers, moderate their alcohol in-take on-board and show respect to train crew and station staff.
In return, groups of 10 people or more are eligible for 75% off the cost of their travel for bookings made before Monday, November 6, 2023 and for travel between then and Thursday, February 29, 2024.
Sports teams, walking parties and other social groups are also eligible for the offer, with Northern encouraging anyone travelling with friends, family or colleagues in large groups to plan ahead and make use of the discount.
Commercial and customer director at Northern, Mark Powles, said: “Our network connects people to the best nightlife, attractions, activities and landscapes the North of England has to offer - and with our groups winter sale there’s never been a better time to book.
“We do, however, have a responsibility to all our customers to ensure large groups show respect to other passengers, our trains and colleagues.
“We want everyone to make the train their number one choice for group travel and hope that our groups winter sale will help convert groups like these from road to rail.”
Youth groups, who already benefit from reduced price child fares, are also being offered an additional 50% off for groups of 10 or more as part of the groups travel sale.