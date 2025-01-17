Northern set to replace trains dating back to 1980s with up to 450 new trains

Northern has announced it plans to bring in 450 new trains onto its network to replace those which date back to the 1980s and 1990s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The publicly-owned train operator is now inviting major train manufacturers to begin negotiations to supply it with 450 trains over the next 10 years.

A statement from Northern said the new trains would be introduced on a phased basis, and would replace those which date back more than 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new trains will be a mix of electric and multi-modal (diesel/electric) powered trains, although manufacturers are also being asked to submit proposals for battery-powered trains.

Alstom, Hitachi, CAF, Siemens and Sadler are among the manufacturers who have been approached about providing the new trains.

Tricia Williams, managing director of Northern, said: “Almost 60% of the trains in our fleet are between 32 and 40 years old and, while they’ve served the region well, it’s important we get the ball rolling on their replacement.

Northern wants to introduce 450 new trains onto its network in the next 10 years | Northern

“It’s game-changing for Northern and will transform the look and feel of our fleet for millions of customers – and it also cements electric and battery as the long-term power source of choice for our fleet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is expected the contract will be awarded to the successful bidder or bidders in 2026, with an aim to have first trains delivered to Northern by 2030.

Rail Minister Lord Hendy said: “This vital fleet upgrade will create smoother journeys and help Northern provide the services their passengers deserve. It’s also great news for our rail manufacturing industry and demonstrates that the pipeline for orders is strong.”

Phase one will replace the train operator’s ageing Class 150, 155, and 156 trains first, and also include 12 electric three-carriage trains to operate the local stopping services between York, Leeds, Huddersfield and Manchester following the electrification of the route through the Transpennine Route Upgrade.