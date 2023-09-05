Northern is offering Yorkshire passengers 50p, £1 and £2 tickets to York and Bradford as part of its Flash Sale - here are some popular attractions to visit near to the city stations.

Northern will be offering passengers five million 50p, £1 and £2 tickets for journeys across the north of England.

With one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and one million £2 tickets released, passengers across the region can visit two cities with multiple attractions nearby.

People travelling from areas in Yorkshire can travel to York and Bradford for cheap tickets.

The National Railway Museum. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The sale ends at 6pm on Thursday, September 7, 2023 and tickets are valid for travel between Monday, September 11 and Friday, October 20, 2023.

Here are some popular attractions near York and Bradford stations.

13 attractions near York and Bradford stations to visit with Northern Flash Sale

National Railway Museum

York Minster. (Pic credit: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)

Walking distance from York station: 6 minutes

The museum forms part of the Science Museum Group and tells the story of rail transport in Britain and its impact on society.

It is home to a national collection of historically significant railway vehicles such as Mallard, Stirling Single, Duchess Hamilton and a Japanese bullet train.

It is located on Leeman Road.

Bradford Cathedral. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

York Tap

Walking distance from York station: 5 minutes

This pub serves locally sourced real ale and continental craft beer.

It is located within a Grade I listed Edwardian building in the station and offers a selection of fine wines, spirits and soft drinks.

The Shambles. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

The Cookery School at The Grand, York

Walking distance from York station: 11 minutes

This cookery school offers a variety of courses designed for all whether you are an amateur cook or an aspiring chef.

York Minster

Walking distance from York station: 16 minutes

York Minster is an Anglican cathedral in the centre of the city and is one of the largest of its kind that dates back to 627 AD.

It is a popular landmark to visit.

Shambles

Walking distance from York station: 18 minutes

Shambles is a daily market held in the city centre of York which was created in the 1950s after the clearance of a large area next to the Shambles.

York Mansion House

Walking distance from York station: 13 minutes

This mansion is the residence of the Lord Mayors of York during their term in office.

It is located in St Helen’s Square and was built in an early Georgian style, construction started in 1725 and was completed in 1732.

City Park Mirror Pool and Fountain

Walking distance from Bradford Interchange: 5 minutes

This is Bradford’s high-tech water feature and is the largest of its kind in the UK. It is rated four stars on TripAdvisor.

It is located in Peel Centre.

Centenary Square and Impressions Gallery

Walking distance from Bradford Interchange: 3 minutes

Centenary Square consists of a leisure facility comprising bars, restaurants and a coffee shop.

It also contains a large amount of outdoor seating which offers beautiful views of the City Hall and mirror pool.

The Impressions Gallery is a contemporary photography gallery.

Bradford Cathedral

Walking distance from Bradford Interchange: 10 minutes

This Anglican church is one of three co-equal cathedral in the Diocese of Leeds alongside Ripon and Wakefield.

Its site has been used for Christian worship since the 7th century. For many centuries it was the parish church of St Peter and achieved cathedral status in 1919 and is a Grade I listed building.

It is located in Stott Hill.

National Science and Media Museum

Walking distance from Bradford Interchange: 7 minutes

This museum has seven floors of galleries with permanent exhibitions focussing on photography, television, animation, video gaming, the internet and the scientific principles behind light and colour.

It also hosts temporary exhibitions and has a collection of 3.5 million pieces in its research facility and includes a cinema called Pictureville.