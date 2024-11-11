Northern train conductor praised after he helped save a woman’s life in Middlesbrough

A conductor working for Northern has been praised after he saved a woman’s life on a train in Middlesbrough.

Liam King, a conductor for Northern, reacted quickly to help a customer who had fallen ill and lost consciousness on a service in September 2024.

The 27-year-old alerted the driver and contacted the emergency services, before performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the woman.

Northern conductor. | Northern Rail

He managed to revive her, but she stopped breathing again so he resumed CPR until the paramedics got on the train at Middlesbrough station.

“I was just glad I could do my bit and she was all right,” he said.

“I knew CPR because I had been on a training course with my old job. It’s one of those things you never think you’re going to have to use but it obviously came in handy.

“I remained pretty calm when it was happening but afterwards I took a step back and realised what happened.

“Her partner was on the train a few weeks ago. He explained what happened and put her on the phone so she could thank me.”

After the incident Mr King, who has worked for Northern for four years, was nominated for a Life Safer Award in the 2024 RailStaff Awards.

“It was nice to get some recognition for what happened. But the main thing is she’s okay,” he said.

He will find out if he has won during the awards ceremony in Birmingham on Thursday, November 28, 2024.

Regional director for Northern, Jason Wade, said: “We’re incredibly proud of Liam for going above and beyond to help this customer.