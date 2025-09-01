‘Not a campsite’ – Residents have their say on seafront motorhomes as restrictions planned

Saltburn residents upset about a proliferation of motorhomes on their doorstep say their residential area should be just that and not a campsite.

Redcar and Cleveland Council recently announced new restrictions on the town’s Marine Parade which will prevent motorhomes parking on the south side in a bid to ease congestion and improve access.

A four hour parking limit for specified bays will also prevent long stays, while double yellow lines are being extended on a narrow stretch of the parade, also known as the upper promenade, to improve safety for passing motorists and pedestrians.

The restrictions will be subject to a traffic regulation order expected to be published soon by the council.

Motorhomes parked on Saltburn's Marine Parade. Picture/credit: LDRS

Some residents and councillors had wished to see a complete overnight ban, a measure the council previously rowed back on.

One resident, who said he had lived in flats on the parade for the past 18 years and spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), said some motorhomes were parked up for weeks, or even months.

He said: “It is not that we object to motorhomes, it is the time they spend here. It is a residential area, not a campsite.”

He said there was no provision for the disposal of waste water and toilet waste and some visitors had been captured on video throwing such items over garden fences in the area.

Meanwhile vehicles with cooking facilities were a fire risk, he said, and should remain a distance apart, yet “some of the time they are bumper to bumper”.

The resident said of the council’s latest proposed measures: “I don’t think they have thought it through.”

He said the preference for many householders in the vicinity was a ban on overnight stays which would be “simplest, cheapest and most effective” – something the council has previously rejected.

He added: “What has been suggested by Redcar and Cleveland Council is complicated – motorhomes banned in some places and vehicles restricted to four hours, although it will be a free-for-all after 5pm and on a Sunday.”

Another householder on Marine Parade, who was just leaving her home and coaxing her children into a car, said: “These very large motorhomes are a bit of a blot on the landscape. They take up a lot of space and block the view.”

Sitting on a bench before beating a retreat from the rain, Saltburn councillor Philip Thomson said: “The prime concern is it has radically changed the environment. There has been no management of the highway and individual residents feel pretty powerless.”

Coun Thomson said the council may struggle to monitor the planned restrictions since it was constrained by only having a limited number of parking enforcement officers covering the entire borough.

He said: “It is going to be a learning curve and there may be confusion initially. My view is that it is a step forward, but not the entire solution some of us wanted.”

Coun Thomson said a “no stay overnight” restriction in parts of the town for visitors in any vehicle, not just motorhomes, was his preference .

He added: “Unfortunately we have limited [parking] capacity that fails to meet demand.”

The LDRS asked the council what its definition of a motorhome was with a spokeswoman replying it used the DVLA’s definition of ‘motor caravans’.

The DVLA says vehicles fitting this category have a permanently installed sleeping area, cooking facilities, a seating and dining area and a water storage tank, along with a separate door to the living area and a minimum length bed.

Councillor Carl Quartermain, the council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said it would continue to seek views on the proposed changes.

He said: “We are happy to keep receiving representation and are thankful to all those who have made contact with us in a positive fashion and are sincerely interested in getting this right.”

Meanwhile, a letter sent to local residents by MP Anna Turley described a “fair compromise” with Saltburn remaining welcoming to visitors, but also “putting residents first and preventing the situation from getting out of hand”.

As this reporter left Saltburn, the grey skies cleared and a rainbow appeared on the horizon over the sea.