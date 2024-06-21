Once-controversial proposal to create bus priority traffic corridors has £3.52 million funding confirmed

A once-controversial proposal to create bus priority traffic corridors along two of Sheffield’s main roads has £3.52 million of funding confirmed.

The South West Bus Corridors plan to allow public transport priority along Abbeydale and Ecclesall Roads ran into widespread opposition when one option that went out to consultation was to impose 12-hour camera-patrolled red routes. That would have meant no parking or stopping outside shops or businesses.

The plan was revised and approved by Sheffield City Council a year ago. It now involves junction improvements and traffic management changes at or near six junctions along the roads. Camera enforcement will be put in place on existing sections of the bus lanes to tackle illegal parking without extending their operating hours.

A bus corridor along Ecclesall and Abbeydale roads in Sheffield will ensure priority for buses on both busy routes. Picture: Google Maps

Sheffield City Council’s finance committee on Wednesday agreed the details of £3.52m of funding from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

A report to the committee says: “The South-West Bus Corridors scheme forms an important part of Connecting Sheffield’s plans for supporting the shift towards sustainable transport in and around the city with the corridors connecting large residential areas to the south-west of Sheffield with employment opportunities, retail and leisure in the city centre.

“Its aim is to improve public transport connectivity within the Abbeydale Road and Ecclesall Road corridors in south-west Sheffield both to and from the city centre.”The committee also approved contributing £21,000 to Northern Railway to help fund a cycle hub at Meadowhall Interchange. It will be able to store up to 40 bikes and have a maintenance stand with tools.