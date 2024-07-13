Opening date revealed for new M1 service station near Rotherham and Sheffield Parkway
A Welcome Break spokesperson confirmed that the site will open in ‘early 2025’.
They added: “Our new location in Rotherham is currently under construction and is set to open early 2025. Customers can look forward to a wide range of amenities and offerings from our established brand partners, including fast food, retail, and coffee.”
The 32,000 sq ft main building will be made up of a retail area, toilets, gaming area, and concession units on the ground floor, with a business lounge and conference rooms on a mezzanine floor.
The £40m services will also include a petrol station, service area and Starbucks drive-thru. Around 300 jobs will be created, and the service station will operate 24/7.
In total, there will be 460 car parking spaces, 76 for lorries, 16 for coaches, 14 for cars towing caravans and 15 for motorcycles.
A new slip road joining the parkway is under construction, so vehicles leaving the service station can access the M1 via Catcliffe Roundabout.
The main building will be set to the north of the M1, with parking to the south, with access taken via a new slip road on an existing underpass.
